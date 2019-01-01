QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.05 - 3.21
Vol / Avg.
224.5K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.92 - 17.4
Mkt Cap
277.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
91.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 9:56AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Curis Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and therapies in the immuno-oncology and precision oncology therapeutic areas. The company targets solid tumors, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, advanced solid tumors or lymphomas, hematological cancers, and others. Its pipeline products include Fimepinostat, CA-170, CA-4948, CA-327, and Erivedge.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV2.960M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Curis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Curis (CRIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Curis's (CRIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Curis (CRIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) was reported by Raymond James on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CRIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 395.05% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Curis (CRIS)?

A

The stock price for Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) is $3.03 last updated Today at 4:22:08 PM.

Q

Does Curis (CRIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Curis.

Q

When is Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) reporting earnings?

A

Curis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Curis (CRIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Curis.

Q

What sector and industry does Curis (CRIS) operate in?

A

Curis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.