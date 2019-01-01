|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Curis’s space includes: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).
The latest price target for Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) was reported by Raymond James on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CRIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 395.05% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) is $3.03 last updated Today at 4:22:08 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Curis.
Curis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Curis.
Curis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.