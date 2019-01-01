QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Avita is a single product company. Its RECELL system is an innovative burn treatment device which creates Spray-on Skin from a small skin sample within 30 minutes, thus avoiding or reducing the need for skin grafts. It's approved for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with paediatric clinical trials and expanded indications in soft-tissue reconstruction and vitiligo underway. It is currently in roll-out across the approximately 136 U.S. burn centres. Despite having product approval in Australia, Europe, Canada, and China, Avita is not actively marketing in those territories and focussing instead on the U.S. region. However, it is expected to gain approval and launch in Japan via distribution partner Cosmotec shortly. Avita is domiciled, and has its primary listing, in the U.S.

AVITA Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AVITA Medical (RCEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVITA Medical's (RCEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AVITA Medical (RCEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting RCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 201.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AVITA Medical (RCEL)?

A

The stock price for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) is $8.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVITA Medical (RCEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVITA Medical.

Q

When is AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reporting earnings?

A

AVITA Medical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is AVITA Medical (RCEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVITA Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does AVITA Medical (RCEL) operate in?

A

AVITA Medical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.