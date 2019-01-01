|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.390
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|7.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AVITA Medical’s space includes: Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS), CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT).
The latest price target for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting RCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 201.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) is $8.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AVITA Medical.
AVITA Medical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AVITA Medical.
AVITA Medical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.