QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
70.1 - 71.65
Vol / Avg.
250.1K/262K
Div / Yield
0.7/0.99%
52 Wk
69.38 - 104.47
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
20.17
Open
70.86
P/E
20.34
EPS
0.87
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 8:07AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
EnerSys provides stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It also manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage are used in the telecommunication and broadband, utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Its segments include Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.010 0.0200
REV823.380M844.000M20.620M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EnerSys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EnerSys (ENS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EnerSys's (ENS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EnerSys (ENS) stock?

A

The latest price target for EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) was reported by BTIG on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting ENS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EnerSys (ENS)?

A

The stock price for EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is $70.12 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does EnerSys (ENS) pay a dividend?

A

The next EnerSys (ENS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reporting earnings?

A

EnerSys’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is EnerSys (ENS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EnerSys.

Q

What sector and industry does EnerSys (ENS) operate in?

A

EnerSys is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.