|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.990
|1.010
|0.0200
|REV
|823.380M
|844.000M
|20.620M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EnerSys’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).
The latest price target for EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) was reported by BTIG on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting ENS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is $70.12 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
The next EnerSys (ENS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
EnerSys’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EnerSys.
EnerSys is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.