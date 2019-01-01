S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in the breeding, production, and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintains an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 500 seed products and has a sale in more than 40 countries. Its geographical segments include the United States, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Africa, and other countries.