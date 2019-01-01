QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in the breeding, production, and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintains an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 500 seed products and has a sale in more than 40 countries. Its geographical segments include the United States, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Africa, and other countries.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.260 -0.1000
REV12.670M12.631M-39.000K

S&W Seed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S&W Seed (SANW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S&W Seed's (SANW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for S&W Seed (SANW) stock?

A

The latest price target for S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) was reported by Lake Street on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SANW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for S&W Seed (SANW)?

A

The stock price for S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) is $2.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S&W Seed (SANW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for S&W Seed.

Q

When is S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) reporting earnings?

A

S&W Seed’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is S&W Seed (SANW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S&W Seed.

Q

What sector and industry does S&W Seed (SANW) operate in?

A

S&W Seed is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.