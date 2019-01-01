QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats, in 2017 number-one market share position in the U.S. in the 24-foot to 29-foot segment), and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, with exposure to bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines for its performance sport boats. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace active lifestyles.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.500 0.1500
REV259.680M263.887M4.207M

Malibu Boats Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malibu Boats (MBUU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malibu Boats's (MBUU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Malibu Boats (MBUU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) was reported by Raymond James on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting MBUU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.60% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Malibu Boats (MBUU)?

A

The stock price for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) is $66.3694 last updated Today at 3:04:28 PM.

Q

Does Malibu Boats (MBUU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malibu Boats.

Q

When is Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reporting earnings?

A

Malibu Boats’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malibu Boats.

Q

What sector and industry does Malibu Boats (MBUU) operate in?

A

Malibu Boats is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.