Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for the Internet data center, cable television, and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance.

Applied Optoelectronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Optoelectronics's (AAOI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) was reported by Rosenblatt on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting AAOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)?

A

The stock price for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) is $3.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Optoelectronics.

Q

When is Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Optoelectronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Optoelectronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) operate in?

A

Applied Optoelectronics is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.