|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.220
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|53.010M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Applied Optoelectronics’s space includes: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW), Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS), Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS).
The latest price target for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) was reported by Rosenblatt on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting AAOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) is $3.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Optoelectronics.
Applied Optoelectronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Applied Optoelectronics.
Applied Optoelectronics is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.