Range
14.93 - 15.93
Vol / Avg.
124.1K/345K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.88 - 47.84
Mkt Cap
710.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.93
P/E
-
EPS
-0.85
Shares
44.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.690-0.850 -0.1600
REV13.190M7.396M-5.794M

Nurix Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nurix Therapeutics's (NRIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting NRIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)?

A

The stock price for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) is $15.88 last updated Today at 7:50:48 PM.

Q

Does Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nurix Therapeutics.

Q

When is Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) reporting earnings?

A

Nurix Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nurix Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) operate in?

A

Nurix Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.