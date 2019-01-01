QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/485.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.3 - 12.01
Mkt Cap
280.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
52M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:52PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 3:40PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 9:14AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services. It operates in three reportable segments: Retail segment, wholesale and Digital Student Solutions. Retail segment operates physical campus bookstores and also includes digital operations.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.460 -0.1200
REV663.300M626.977M-36.323M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barnes & Noble Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barnes & Noble Education's (BNED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) was reported by Needham on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting BNED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)?

A

The stock price for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) is $5.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barnes & Noble Education.

Q

When is Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) reporting earnings?

A

Barnes & Noble Education’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barnes & Noble Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) operate in?

A

Barnes & Noble Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.