CryoPort Inc is a provider of temperature-controlled supply chain for the life sciences industry by providing a unique and evolving platform of critical products and solutions including advanced packaging, informatics, specialty logistics services, biostorage services, and cryogenic life sciences equipment. The company provides global solutions to the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. Its primary focus is on addressing the critical temperature-controlled supply chain needs within the biopharmaceutical space with an emphasis on serving the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy, or C>, market.