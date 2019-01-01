QQQ
Range
32.13 - 33.74
Vol / Avg.
245.5K/532.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.88 - 86.3
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
CryoPort Inc is a provider of temperature-controlled supply chain for the life sciences industry by providing a unique and evolving platform of critical products and solutions including advanced packaging, informatics, specialty logistics services, biostorage services, and cryogenic life sciences equipment. The company provides global solutions to the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. Its primary focus is on addressing the critical temperature-controlled supply chain needs within the biopharmaceutical space with an emphasis on serving the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy, or C>, market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV57.680M

CryoPort Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CryoPort (CYRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CryoPort's (CYRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CryoPort (CYRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) was reported by Roth Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting CYRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174.14% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CryoPort (CYRX)?

A

The stock price for CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) is $32.83 last updated Today at 5:11:09 PM.

Q

Does CryoPort (CYRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CryoPort.

Q

When is CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) reporting earnings?

A

CryoPort’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CryoPort (CYRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CryoPort.

Q

What sector and industry does CryoPort (CYRX) operate in?

A

CryoPort is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.