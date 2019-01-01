QQQ
Range
0.67 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
8.9M/36.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 7.82
Mkt Cap
238.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
348.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Exela Technologies Inc is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry specific and multi industry enterprise software and solutions. The company's BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries. The company is focused on work flow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mail rooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe. It partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. It serves over 4,000 customers through a secure, cloud-enabled delivery model.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Exela Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Exela Technologies (XELA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exela Technologies's (XELA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exela Technologies (XELA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting XELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 485.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exela Technologies (XELA)?

A

The stock price for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) is $0.683 last updated Today at 5:48:17 PM.

Q

Does Exela Technologies (XELA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exela Technologies.

Q

When is Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) reporting earnings?

A

Exela Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Exela Technologies (XELA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exela Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Exela Technologies (XELA) operate in?

A

Exela Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.