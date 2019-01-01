|Q1 2022
Other companies in Exela Technologies’s space includes: Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS), Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT), OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).
The latest price target for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting XELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 485.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) is $0.683 last updated Today at 5:48:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Exela Technologies.
Exela Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exela Technologies.
Exela Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.