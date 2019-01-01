QQQ
Range
112.49 - 135.9
Vol / Avg.
16.9M/7.8M
Div / Yield
-
-
52 Wk
102.6 - 490.76
Mkt Cap
18.3B
Payout Ratio
-
-
Open
112.66
P/E
69.21
EPS
0.52
Shares
135.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with under 59 billion hours of content streamed in 2020. The firm's eponymous operating system is used not only in Roku's own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.070 0.170 0.1000
REV 894.010M 865.329M -28.681M

Analyst Ratings

Roku Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roku (ROKU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roku's (ROKU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Roku (ROKU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting ROKU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.88% downside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roku (ROKU)?

A

The stock price for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is $135.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roku (ROKU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roku.

Q

When is Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) reporting earnings?

A

Roku’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Roku (ROKU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roku.

Q

What sector and industry does Roku (ROKU) operate in?

A

Roku is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.