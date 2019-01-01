|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.170
|0.1000
|REV
|894.010M
|865.329M
|-28.681M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Roku’s space includes: Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI), Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP).
The latest price target for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting ROKU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.88% downside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is $135.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Roku.
Roku’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Roku.
Roku is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.