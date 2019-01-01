QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Thor Industries Inc is an American manufacturer of recreational vehicles through its subsidiaries. The company reports through three segments: North American towable recreational vehicles, North American motorized recreational vehicles, and European recreational vehicles. The North American towable RV business segments operations by brand: Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. North American motorized RV does the same through the Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach brands. Thor's European RV business consists solely of the Erwin Hymer Group, which manufactures both towable and recreational vehicles in Europe. EHG's operations include miscellaneous RV-related products and services. Across all segments, the firm distributes its RVs to independent dealers.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2404.340 1.1000
REV3.460B3.958B498.000M

Analyst Ratings

Thor Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thor Industries (THO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thor Industries's (THO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Thor Industries (THO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) was reported by Keybanc on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting THO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Thor Industries (THO)?

A

The stock price for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) is $86.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thor Industries (THO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reporting earnings?

A

Thor Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Thor Industries (THO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thor Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Thor Industries (THO) operate in?

A

Thor Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.