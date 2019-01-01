|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.240
|4.340
|1.1000
|REV
|3.460B
|3.958B
|498.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Thor Industries’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) was reported by Keybanc on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting THO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) is $86.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.
Thor Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Thor Industries.
Thor Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.