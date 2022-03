Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 729 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) .

. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 22.29% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 22.29% to reach its new 52-week low. Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) shares fell to $186.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.84%.

shares fell to $186.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.84%. Visa (NYSE:V) stock hit a new 52-week low of $186.67. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $186.67. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares fell to $95.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.

shares fell to $95.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%. Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $121.42. The stock traded down 1.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $121.42. The stock traded down 1.86%. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) stock set a new 52-week low of $79.12 on Tuesday, moving down 5.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $79.12 on Tuesday, moving down 5.02%. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares moved down 0.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $343.56, drifting down 0.77%.

shares moved down 0.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $343.56, drifting down 0.77%. SAP (NYSE:SAP) stock drifted up 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $104.86.

stock drifted up 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $104.86. Unilever (NYSE:UL) stock hit $43.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.

stock hit $43.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares hit a yearly low of $92.25. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $92.25. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) stock set a new 52-week low of $54.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $54.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.95%. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares made a new 52-week low of $660.73 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $660.73 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.5% for the day. Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares made a new 52-week low of $167.58 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $167.58 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares made a new 52-week low of $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock hit $262.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%.

stock hit $262.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.65. The stock traded up 0.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $52.65. The stock traded up 0.13%. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a yearly low of $56.41. The stock was down 5.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.41. The stock was down 5.11% on the session. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares set a new yearly low of $1,796.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1,796.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) stock hit $57.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.63%.

stock hit $57.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.63%. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $482.00.

shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $482.00. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock hit $526.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.4%.

stock hit $526.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.4%. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares hit a yearly low of $203.77. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $203.77. The stock was down 0.47% on the session. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares moved up 4.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.28, drifting up 4.88%.

shares moved up 4.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.28, drifting up 4.88%. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $182.74, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $182.74, drifting down 1.45%. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $200.14. The stock traded up 0.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $200.14. The stock traded up 0.23%. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $306.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $306.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) shares hit a yearly low of $216.67. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $216.67. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.17. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.17. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75. The stock traded down 1.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75. The stock traded down 1.77%. VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares moved down 3.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $108.32, drifting down 3.37%.

shares moved down 3.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $108.32, drifting down 3.37%. Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares moved down 1.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.24, drifting down 1.27%.

shares moved down 1.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.24, drifting down 1.27%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares fell to $6.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.35%.

shares fell to $6.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.35%. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $195.32 and moving down 1.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $195.32 and moving down 1.56%. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $125.12 on Tuesday, moving down 1.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $125.12 on Tuesday, moving down 1.7%. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.86. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.86. The stock was up 2.33% on the session. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.20. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.20. The stock was down 1.73% on the session. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock drifted up 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.26.

stock drifted up 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.26. Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $270.49.

shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $270.49. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $105.01. Shares traded up 2.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $105.01. Shares traded up 2.87%. Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $411.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $411.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock drifted up 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $133.68.

stock drifted up 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $133.68. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly low of $84.47. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $84.47. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.58. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.58. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. CRH (NYSE:CRH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $178.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $178.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.04%. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shares moved down 1.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $95.44, drifting down 1.53%.

shares moved down 1.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $95.44, drifting down 1.53%. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares set a new yearly low of $134.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $134.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares set a new 52-week low of $150.82. The stock traded down 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $150.82. The stock traded down 0.47%. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $125.84 and moving down 1.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $125.84 and moving down 1.65%. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock drifted down 3.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $84.20.

stock drifted down 3.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $84.20. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock drifted down 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.51.

stock drifted down 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.51. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares made a new 52-week low of $127.81 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $127.81 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Fortive (NYSE:FTV) shares set a new yearly low of $56.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $56.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. VF (NYSE:VFC) shares set a new yearly low of $51.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $51.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.75. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.75. The stock was up 1.95% on the session. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $398.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $398.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $92.46. Shares traded down 1.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $92.46. Shares traded down 1.22%. Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a yearly low of $34.11. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $34.11. The stock was down 1.5% on the session. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $292.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $292.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.03%. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.37 and moving down 4.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.37 and moving down 4.46%. Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.89. Shares traded up 0.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.89. Shares traded up 0.28%. Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.46.

shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.46. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $534.03. Shares traded down 2.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $534.03. Shares traded down 2.38%. KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day. Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.34. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.34. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.01%. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares made a new 52-week low of $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Celanese (NYSE:CE) stock hit $132.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%.

stock hit $132.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%. Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) shares fell to $31.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%.

shares fell to $31.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $122.88. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $122.88. The stock was up 1.88% on the session. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.85 and moving down 2.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $39.85 and moving down 2.06%. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $255.14. Shares traded down 3.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $255.14. Shares traded down 3.12%. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares fell to $156.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.

shares fell to $156.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%. Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares made a new 52-week low of $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock set a new 52-week low of $171.15 on Tuesday, moving up 2.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $171.15 on Tuesday, moving up 2.35%. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock drifted down 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $67.79.

stock drifted down 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $67.79. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock hit a yearly low of $38.68. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $38.68. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock hit a yearly low of $80.75. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $80.75. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.22%. Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.30. Shares traded down 1.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.30. Shares traded down 1.56%. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.54. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.54. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $170.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $170.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%. Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.49 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.49 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.7%. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $223.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $223.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. GFL Envirn (NYSE:GFL) stock drifted up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.92.

stock drifted up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.92. Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares set a new yearly low of $168.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $168.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock hit $157.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.39%.

stock hit $157.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.39%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares set a new yearly low of $21.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% on the session. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares set a new yearly low of $34.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.70.

shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.70. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares set a new yearly low of $12.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares moved up 1.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $143.75, drifting up 1.07%.

shares moved up 1.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $143.75, drifting up 1.07%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.55 and moving down 1.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.55 and moving down 1.05%. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock hit $11.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.35%.

stock hit $11.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.35%. Alleghany (NYSE:Y) shares made a new 52-week low of $597.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $597.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week low of $122.51 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $122.51 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%. Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares set a new yearly low of $68.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $68.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares moved up 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $128.18, drifting up 0.72%.

shares moved up 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $128.18, drifting up 0.72%. Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) stock hit $85.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.

stock hit $85.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock hit $20.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.1%.

stock hit $20.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.1%. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.13 and moving down 3.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.13 and moving down 3.44%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.07%. CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares hit a yearly low of $22.78. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.78. The stock was down 4.64% on the session. Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares were down 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.33.

shares were down 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.33. Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.26%. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.16. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.16. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock hit $52.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.

stock hit $52.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%. RH (NYSE:RH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $325.00. Shares traded up 0.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $325.00. Shares traded up 0.36%. UGI (NYSE:UGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.50 on Tuesday, moving down 1.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.50 on Tuesday, moving down 1.4%. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.34.

shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.34. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.19.

shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.19. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock drifted up 0.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $59.22.

stock drifted up 0.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $59.22. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares fell to $13.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.87%.

shares fell to $13.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.87%. Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $118.27. The stock traded down 6.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $118.27. The stock traded down 6.27%. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.41. The stock traded down 0.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.41. The stock traded down 0.04%. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.53%. ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $75.53.

shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $75.53. On Holding (NYSE:ONON) stock drifted up 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.66.

stock drifted up 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.66. HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares fell to $34.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%.

shares fell to $34.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%. RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $136.40, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $136.40, drifting down 1.45%. Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.63. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.63. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares made a new 52-week low of $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares made a new 52-week low of $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.82 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.82 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.99%. Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) shares hit a yearly low of $133.49. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $133.49. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) stock drifted up 4.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.46.

stock drifted up 4.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.46. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock hit a yearly low of $53.00. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $53.00. The stock was up 3.37% for the day. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares fell to $13.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.29%.

shares fell to $13.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.29%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares were down 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.

shares were down 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25. GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $42.84. Shares traded down 1.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $42.84. Shares traded down 1.06%. Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $81.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $81.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) stock set a new 52-week low of $54.71 on Tuesday, moving down 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $54.71 on Tuesday, moving down 0.99%. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $52.20 on Tuesday, moving up 1.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $52.20 on Tuesday, moving up 1.45%. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares hit a yearly low of $20.23. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.23. The stock was down 1.04% on the session. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Tuesday, moving down 0.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Tuesday, moving down 0.8%. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.67. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.67. The stock was down 2.67% on the session. ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock hit $4.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.23%.

stock hit $4.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.23%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly low of $122.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $122.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.53. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.53. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.63 and moving down 2.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.63 and moving down 2.47%. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares set a new yearly low of $57.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $57.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.78 and moving down 2.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.78 and moving down 2.01%. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares hit a yearly low of $85.02. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $85.02. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.87. Shares traded down 1.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.87. Shares traded down 1.91%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares moved down 1.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $78.90, drifting down 1.77%.

shares moved down 1.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $78.90, drifting down 1.77%. Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) shares moved down 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.92, drifting down 1.01%.

shares moved down 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.92, drifting down 1.01%. Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $106.88 on Tuesday, moving down 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $106.88 on Tuesday, moving down 2.72%. IAA (NYSE:IAA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%. Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.01.

shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.01. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares fell to $67.03 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.94%.

shares fell to $67.03 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.94%. Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $95.52. Shares traded down 0.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $95.52. Shares traded down 0.09%. Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) stock hit a yearly low of $46.11. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $46.11. The stock was up 1.99% for the day. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% on the session. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares hit a yearly low of $20.50. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.50. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.37 and moving up 2.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.37 and moving up 2.22%. AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares hit a yearly low of $23.64. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.64. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Chemours (NYSE:CC) stock hit a yearly low of $22.69. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.69. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.00. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.00. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.35%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.22 on Tuesday, moving down 5.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.22 on Tuesday, moving down 5.37%. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly low of $20.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. Vontier (NYSE:VNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.95. Shares traded down 2.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.95. Shares traded down 2.04%. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock drifted down 3.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14.

stock drifted down 3.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.73 and moving up 0.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.73 and moving up 0.21%. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares made a new 52-week low of $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 3.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 3.98%. UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $168.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $168.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%. Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares set a new yearly low of $31.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session. Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.59 and moving down 3.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.59 and moving down 3.53%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 5.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 5.88% for the day. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.51.

shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.51. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) stock hit $30.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%.

stock hit $30.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock hit $18.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%.

stock hit $18.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock hit $21.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.42%.

stock hit $21.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.42%. Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) shares fell to $17.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%.

shares fell to $17.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock hit a yearly low of $68.20. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $68.20. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) stock set a new 52-week low of $109.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $109.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.79%. Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38.

shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $53.78 and moving down 1.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $53.78 and moving down 1.18%. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.20. Shares traded down 1.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.20. Shares traded down 1.36%. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.61.

shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.61. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares moved down 1.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.92, drifting down 1.47%.

shares moved down 1.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.92, drifting down 1.47%. BlackRock Innovation (NYSE:BIGZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.73%. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.55%. Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Tuesday, moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Tuesday, moving down 0.6%. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) stock hit a yearly low of $17.63. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.63. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%. Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.92 on Tuesday, moving down 2.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.92 on Tuesday, moving down 2.21%. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares set a new yearly low of $15.54 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.54 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%. Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.48. Shares traded down 3.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.48. Shares traded down 3.76%. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell to $18.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

shares fell to $18.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) stock hit $34.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.

stock hit $34.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.93.

shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.93. Stepan (NYSE:SCL) stock drifted down 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $98.72.

stock drifted down 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $98.72. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares set a new yearly low of $30.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) shares fell to $13.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.76%.

shares fell to $13.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.76%. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) shares set a new yearly low of $29.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.48. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.48. The stock was up 2.13% on the session. Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $62.59 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $62.59 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock hit $13.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.04%.

stock hit $13.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.04%. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock hit $18.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.91%.

stock hit $18.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.91%. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%. Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock hit a yearly low of $61.15. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $61.15. The stock was down 2.75% for the day. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock drifted up 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.03.

stock drifted up 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.03. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) stock hit $23.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.

stock hit $23.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.92%. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.65%. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares set a new yearly low of $3.37 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.37 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.58%. Mednax (NYSE:MD) stock hit $22.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%.

stock hit $22.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares hit a yearly low of $56.58. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.58. The stock was down 0.14% on the session. Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) shares set a new yearly low of $33.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock hit a yearly low of $14.29. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.29. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.11%. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares fell to $22.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.

shares fell to $22.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock drifted up 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.71.

stock drifted up 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.71. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares were down 3.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55.

shares were down 3.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.24 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.24 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.53%. Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.11. Shares traded up 4.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.11. Shares traded up 4.89%. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.4%. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.92. Shares traded up 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.92. Shares traded up 0.92%. Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock was down 3.44% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was down 1.16% for the day. Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.14. The stock traded down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.14. The stock traded down 0.65%. Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares hit a yearly low of $43.24. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $43.24. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.32 and moving down 1.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.32 and moving down 1.18%. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.25%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $203.76 and moving down 0.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $203.76 and moving down 0.26%. AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.97 and moving down 1.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.97 and moving down 1.08%. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares fell to $6.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%.

shares fell to $6.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares fell to $7.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.15%.

shares fell to $7.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.15%. Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday, moving down 2.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday, moving down 2.56%. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Tuesday, moving down 10.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Tuesday, moving down 10.43%. SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) stock drifted down 4.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.43.

stock drifted down 4.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.43. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares hit a yearly low of $19.55. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.55. The stock was down 4.4% on the session. Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.2%. Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) stock set a new 52-week low of $86.05 on Tuesday, moving down 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $86.05 on Tuesday, moving down 1.22%. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.23%. Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.04.

shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.04. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock drifted down 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.34.

stock drifted down 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.34. PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.95.

shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.95. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock drifted up 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.89.

stock drifted up 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.89. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $63.27 on Tuesday, moving up 1.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $63.27 on Tuesday, moving up 1.15%. Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Repay Hldgs (NASDAQ:RPAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.38 on Tuesday, moving down 1.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.38 on Tuesday, moving down 1.88%. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.89. The stock traded down 1.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.89. The stock traded down 1.41%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a yearly low of $4.83. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.83. The stock was down 3.32% on the session. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock hit $4.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.78%.

stock hit $4.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.78%. Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.41 and moving down 1.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.41 and moving down 1.74%. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock hit a yearly low of $10.29. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.29. The stock was down 1.23% for the day. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares moved down 1.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.75, drifting down 1.62%.

shares moved down 1.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.75, drifting down 1.62%. Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.67 on Tuesday, moving down 0.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.67 on Tuesday, moving down 0.26%. Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.78. The stock traded down 0.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.78. The stock traded down 0.39%. WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.24. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.24. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares moved down 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 1.89%.

shares moved down 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 1.89%. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.36.

shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.36. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%. MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.26. The stock was up 3.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.26. The stock was up 3.31% for the day. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Tuesday, moving up 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Tuesday, moving up 1.0%. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock hit $13.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.71%.

stock hit $13.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.71%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.17. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.17. The stock was down 0.49% for the day. Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares fell to $11.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.1%.

shares fell to $11.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.1%. Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.32%. Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.7%. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock hit $5.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.

stock hit $5.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PML) stock hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares set a new yearly low of $52.58 this morning. The stock was up 5.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $52.58 this morning. The stock was up 5.13% on the session. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares moved down 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60, drifting down 0.54%.

shares moved down 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60, drifting down 0.54%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares moved down 2.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24, drifting down 2.68%.

shares moved down 2.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24, drifting down 2.68%. Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares hit a yearly low of $4.17. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.17. The stock was down 5.0% on the session. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.01. The stock traded down 2.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.01. The stock traded down 2.63%. Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.10. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.10. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares hit a yearly low of $15.80. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.80. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares fell to $6.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.

shares fell to $6.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.20. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.20. The stock was down 1.24% on the session. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.03. Shares traded up 1.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.03. Shares traded up 1.79%. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares were down 4.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.26.

shares were down 4.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.26. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) stock hit a yearly low of $15.02. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.02. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.98%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.12 and moving up 1.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.12 and moving up 1.27%. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.75. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.75. The stock was down 7.09% on the session. PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.50. Shares traded down 7.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.50. Shares traded down 7.33%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.01. The stock traded down 0.83%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.01. The stock traded down 0.83%. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares fell to $11.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%.

shares fell to $11.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.85 and moving down 4.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.85 and moving down 4.41%. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares set a new yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06. The stock traded down 2.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06. The stock traded down 2.87%. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares made a new 52-week low of $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares hit a yearly low of $12.75. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.75. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%. Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.51 and moving down 0.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.51 and moving down 0.68%. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.24% for the day. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares set a new yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares fell to $4.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.41%.

shares fell to $4.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.41%. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.28, drifting down 0.45%.

shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.28, drifting down 0.45%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.11%. Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.87%. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 5.35% on the session. Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ:TBLD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.60 and moving down 0.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.60 and moving down 0.06%. D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 3.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 3.35%. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.55. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.55. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session. Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares were down 3.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85.

shares were down 3.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85. Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 0.71%.

shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 0.71%. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.06 and moving down 1.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.06 and moving down 1.92%. CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) shares hit a yearly low of $11.53. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.53. The stock was up 0.85% on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares set a new yearly low of $12.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was down 11.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was down 11.4% on the session. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) stock drifted down 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.54.

stock drifted down 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.54. Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) stock hit $6.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%.

stock hit $6.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock hit $31.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.

stock hit $31.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%. Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) stock drifted down 4.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.47.

stock drifted down 4.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.47. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.75. Shares traded down 1.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.75. Shares traded down 1.81%. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock hit a yearly low of $16.93. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.93. The stock was down 4.36% for the day. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.09, drifting down 1.84%.

shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.09, drifting down 1.84%. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.23%. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.38%. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday, moving down 3.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday, moving down 3.64%. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.27. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.27. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.95%. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock hit a yearly low of $12.80. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.80. The stock was down 0.93% for the day. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.12.

shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.12. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock drifted up 1.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22.

stock drifted up 1.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares moved down 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting down 2.12%.

shares moved down 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting down 2.12%. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.17. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.17. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.57% for the day. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock hit $7.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.76%.

stock hit $7.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.76%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81. The stock traded down 5.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81. The stock traded down 5.05%. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) stock hit a yearly low of $16.58. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.58. The stock was down 1.48% for the day. Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Tuesday, moving down 6.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Tuesday, moving down 6.02%. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.44 and moving down 0.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.44 and moving down 0.91%. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock drifted down 4.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.94.

stock drifted down 4.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.94. ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares moved down 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting down 0.29%.

shares moved down 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting down 0.29%. Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.11. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.11. The stock traded down 1.59%. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) stock hit $12.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.

stock hit $12.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. MELI Kaszek Pioneer (NASDAQ:MEKA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.00 and moving down 0.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.00 and moving down 0.4%. Allspring Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.31. Shares traded down 0.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.31. Shares traded down 0.1%. PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday, moving up 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday, moving up 0.6%. Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%. 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.81%. CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $29.99. Shares traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $29.99. Shares traded down 1.66%. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday, moving down 0.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday, moving down 0.28%. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were down 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.32.

shares were down 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.32. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.32.

shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.32. BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) stock drifted up 0.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.47.

stock drifted up 0.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.47. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.94. Shares traded down 0.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.94. Shares traded down 0.25%. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.95%. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares fell to $15.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.

shares fell to $15.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock hit $3.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $3.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock hit a yearly low of $4.08. The stock was down 10.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.08. The stock was down 10.65% for the day. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.41. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.41. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock drifted down 10.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.86.

stock drifted down 10.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.86. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares moved down 3.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.51, drifting down 3.4%.

shares moved down 3.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.51, drifting down 3.4%. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.57 and moving down 1.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.57 and moving down 1.38%. Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.86.

shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.86. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42.

stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.59.

shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.59. Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.27%. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares fell to $18.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

shares fell to $18.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock hit $12.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.

stock hit $12.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%. Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) shares hit a yearly low of $17.44. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.44. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.13 on Tuesday, moving down 3.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.13 on Tuesday, moving down 3.78%. Western Asset Global High (NYSE:EHI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.41 and moving down 0.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.41 and moving down 0.41%. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday, moving down 7.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday, moving down 7.24%. Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.73.

shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.73. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock traded up 2.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock traded up 2.15%. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.77 and moving up 2.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.77 and moving up 2.16%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares fell to $2.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%.

shares fell to $2.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%. Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.46 and moving down 0.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.46 and moving down 0.6%. 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) shares moved down 3.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 3.2%.

shares moved down 3.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 3.2%. Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares moved down 4.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51, drifting down 4.04%.

shares moved down 4.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51, drifting down 4.04%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock hit $1.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.

stock hit $1.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares fell to $3.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.

shares fell to $3.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock traded up 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock traded up 0.4%. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.32. Shares traded down 2.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.32. Shares traded down 2.89%. NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.38. Shares traded down 2.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.38. Shares traded down 2.0%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 1.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 1.64%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.77%. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.50.

shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.50. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.13 and moving down 0.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.13 and moving down 0.7%. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) stock hit a yearly low of $11.45. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.45. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock hit a yearly low of $5.20. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.20. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 5.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 5.32%. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares were down 6.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

shares were down 6.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock hit $4.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.44%.

stock hit $4.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.44%. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%. Nuveen Preferred (NYSE:JPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.36. The stock traded down 0.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.36. The stock traded down 0.6%. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.43. Shares traded down 3.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.43. Shares traded down 3.66%. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.57.

shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.57. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.00. The stock traded down 4.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.00. The stock traded down 4.21%. Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares moved down 2.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting down 2.08%.

shares moved down 2.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting down 2.08%. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares moved down 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.9%.

shares moved down 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.9%. Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.91 and moving up 0.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.91 and moving up 0.67%. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock hit $1.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

stock hit $1.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 1.05% for the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving up 1.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving up 1.31%. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 5.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 5.19%. Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares moved down 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting down 0.87%.

shares moved down 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting down 0.87%. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61. The stock traded down 2.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61. The stock traded down 2.13%. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares fell to $1.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%.

shares fell to $1.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded down 3.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded down 3.82%. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 2.37% on the session. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock drifted down 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32.

stock drifted down 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares moved down 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59, drifting down 1.51%.

shares moved down 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59, drifting down 1.51%. Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.08 and moving down 2.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.08 and moving down 2.64%. IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.

shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) stock drifted down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.16.

stock drifted down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.16. Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.04%. OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 1.59%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.53. Shares traded down 0.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.53. Shares traded down 0.53%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares were down 5.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.14.

shares were down 5.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.14. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79.

stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock drifted down 3.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.

stock drifted down 3.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.02.

shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.02. PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE:PGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Tuesday, moving down 2.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Tuesday, moving down 2.32%. Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.47, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.47, drifting 0.0% (flat). Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE:JEMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 0.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 0.15%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock drifted down 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15.

stock drifted down 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 1.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 1.6%. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock drifted down 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.06.

stock drifted down 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.06. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 3.65% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 2.8% on the session. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 3.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 3.27%. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 1.91% for the day. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day. SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.26%. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 5.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 5.07%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 7.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 7.12% for the day. Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.29. The stock traded down 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.29. The stock traded down 1.12%. Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.95. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.95. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.98%. Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 0.45%.

shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 0.45%. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.34.

shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.34. Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39.

shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 8.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 8.51% on the session. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday, moving down 0.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday, moving down 0.74%. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares fell to $0.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.

shares fell to $0.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%. Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.18 and moving down 1.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.18 and moving down 1.24%. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.35.

shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.35. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.40.

shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.40. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock hit $7.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.54%.

stock hit $7.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.54%. Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares set a new yearly low of $10.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) stock drifted down 2.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

stock drifted down 2.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) shares hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares moved down 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01, drifting down 0.19%.

shares moved down 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01, drifting down 0.19%. Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.43. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.43. The stock was down 5.3% on the session. American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock hit $0.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%.

stock hit $0.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.79% for the day. PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 4.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 4.21%. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.84%. QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.00 and moving up 0.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.00 and moving up 0.68%. F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.44% for the day. IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.37% for the day. Heat Biologics (AMEX:HTBX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.31. Shares traded down 1.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.31. Shares traded down 1.26%. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 5.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 5.85%. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.04 and moving down 3.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.04 and moving down 3.67%. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 7.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 7.92%. VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) shares fell to $1.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.85%.

shares fell to $1.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.85%. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.78%. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.

shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.88.

shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.88. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 7.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 7.67% on the session. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday, moving down 5.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday, moving down 5.24%. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday, moving down 2.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday, moving down 2.36%. TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.29 and moving down 6.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.29 and moving down 6.65%. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.01 and moving down 8.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.01 and moving down 8.04%. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Tuesday, moving down 3.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Tuesday, moving down 3.76%. Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 0.74%. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 0.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 0.01%. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock drifted down 4.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.

stock drifted down 4.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday, moving down 1.58%. OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.43%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 2.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 2.99%. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were down 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89.

shares were down 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares moved down 2.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51, drifting down 2.22%.

shares moved down 2.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51, drifting down 2.22%. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock hit $2.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%.

stock hit $2.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.27. Shares traded down 6.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.27. Shares traded down 6.97%. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.27. Shares traded up 2.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.27. Shares traded up 2.65%. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) shares fell to $1.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.56%.

shares fell to $1.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.56%. PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares fell to $1.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.69%.

shares fell to $1.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.69%. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares moved down 4.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80, drifting down 4.11%.

shares moved down 4.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80, drifting down 4.11%. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 10.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 10.7% on the session. Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 16.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 16.22% on the session. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.84 and moving down 13.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.84 and moving down 13.41%. Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.97 and moving down 5.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.97 and moving down 5.66%. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.57%. Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.98% on the session. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 9.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 9.05%. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares moved down 5.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 5.65%.

shares moved down 5.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 5.65%. SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares fell to $0.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.19%.

shares fell to $0.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.19%. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was down 7.78% for the day. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.66. Shares traded down 1.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.66. Shares traded down 1.45%. GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell to $1.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.19%.

shares fell to $1.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.19%. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.59%. Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.63 and moving down 5.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.63 and moving down 5.23%. Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 7.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 7.07% for the day. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 10.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 10.1%. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.34. Shares traded down 8.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.34. Shares traded down 8.19%. Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock drifted down 7.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.61.

stock drifted down 7.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.61. Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares moved down 0.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting down 0.28%.

shares moved down 0.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting down 0.28%. Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 6.22% for the day. Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares set a new yearly low of $2.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.55% on the session. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock drifted down 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.

stock drifted down 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 5.37% on the session. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved down 6.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 6.14%.

shares moved down 6.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 6.14%. Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.09% for the day. Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock drifted down 2.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50.

stock drifted down 2.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 5.52% on the session. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock hit $0.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.98%.

stock hit $0.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.98%. Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 8.38% on the session. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock drifted down 7.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.

stock drifted down 7.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.

shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock hit $0.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%.

stock hit $0.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday, moving down 4.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday, moving down 4.66%. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday, moving down 1.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday, moving down 1.86%. Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.71 and moving down 17.58%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.71 and moving down 17.58%. Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.29% for the day. AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was up 5.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was up 5.5% on the session. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.35. Shares traded down 4.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.35. Shares traded down 4.26%. NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock drifted down 6.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.

stock drifted down 6.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.54. Shares traded down 0.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.54. Shares traded down 0.95%. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.82. Shares traded down 4.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.82. Shares traded down 4.98%. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday, moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday, moving down 0.77%. SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) stock drifted down 2.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16.

stock drifted down 2.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15.

stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 1.74% for the day. Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 7.52% for the day. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

