Range
1.16 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.16 - 33.55
Mkt Cap
104.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
88.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Alzamend Neuro Inc is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline of product candidates consist of two novel therapeutic drug candidates namely AL001 a patented ionic co-crystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and; AL002 a patented method using a mutant peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that reduces beta-amyloid plaque and seeks to restore the ability of the patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV0

Alzamend Neuro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alzamend Neuro's (ALZN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting ALZN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 577.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alzamend Neuro (ALZN)?

A

The stock price for Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) is $1.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alzamend Neuro.

Q

When is Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) reporting earnings?

A

Alzamend Neuro’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alzamend Neuro.

Q

What sector and industry does Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) operate in?

A

Alzamend Neuro is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.