|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.110
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bluejay Diagnostics’s space includes: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA), Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS), Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC), Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC).
The latest price target for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) was reported by Dawson James on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting BJDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 952.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) is $0.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bluejay Diagnostics.
Bluejay Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bluejay Diagnostics.
Bluejay Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.