Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Bluejay Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products that improve the quality of medical diagnoses by developing Point-of-Care tests that provide convenience, timeliness, compliance and low cost to physicians and patients in areas where timeliness of the initial triage assessment has a high impact on course of treatment.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110
REV0

Bluejay Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluejay Diagnostics's (BJDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) was reported by Dawson James on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting BJDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 952.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX)?

A

The stock price for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) is $0.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluejay Diagnostics.

Q

When is Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) reporting earnings?

A

Bluejay Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluejay Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) operate in?

A

Bluejay Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.