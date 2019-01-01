QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
FinVolution Group is a provider of online consumer finance in China. It offers various loan products, making financial services available to borrowers anytime, anywhere; designs a loan transaction process, and offers Tailored risk-based pricing. It offers short-term loans to borrowers to meet immediate credit needs while allowing them to gradually establish their credit history through activities on the company's platform. The company provides investors with an opportunity to invest in emerging asset class-consumer loans through a variety of investment options. It generates revenues from fees charged to borrowers.

FinVolution Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FinVolution Gr (FINV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FinVolution Gr's (FINV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FinVolution Gr (FINV) stock?

A

The latest price target for FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) was reported by UBS on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.60 expecting FINV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.23% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FinVolution Gr (FINV)?

A

The stock price for FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) is $4.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FinVolution Gr (FINV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FinVolution Gr.

Q

When is FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) reporting earnings?

A

FinVolution Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is FinVolution Gr (FINV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FinVolution Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does FinVolution Gr (FINV) operate in?

A

FinVolution Gr is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.