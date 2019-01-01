FinVolution Group is a provider of online consumer finance in China. It offers various loan products, making financial services available to borrowers anytime, anywhere; designs a loan transaction process, and offers Tailored risk-based pricing. It offers short-term loans to borrowers to meet immediate credit needs while allowing them to gradually establish their credit history through activities on the company's platform. The company provides investors with an opportunity to invest in emerging asset class-consumer loans through a variety of investment options. It generates revenues from fees charged to borrowers.