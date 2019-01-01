QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
71.24 - 73.93
Vol / Avg.
41.9K/92.7K
Div / Yield
0.42/0.57%
52 Wk
67.28 - 102.96
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
5.11
Open
73.36
P/E
9.52
EPS
1.57
Shares
82M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:40AM
load more
BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia). At the end of fiscal 2021, the company marketed its products through a network of more than 3,500 independent dealers and 190 distributors in about 130 countries.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.180 0.1000
REV1.352B1.261B-90.660M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BRP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BRP (DOOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BRP's (DOOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BRP.

Q

What is the target price for BRP (DOOO) stock?

A

The latest price target for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) was reported by BMO Capital on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 154.00 expecting DOOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BRP (DOOO)?

A

The stock price for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) is $71.4582 last updated Today at 7:19:36 PM.

Q

Does BRP (DOOO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) reporting earnings?

A

BRP’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is BRP (DOOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BRP.

Q

What sector and industry does BRP (DOOO) operate in?

A

BRP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.