|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.180
|0.1000
|REV
|1.352B
|1.261B
|-90.660M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BRP.
The latest price target for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) was reported by BMO Capital on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 154.00 expecting DOOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) is $71.4582 last updated Today at 7:19:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
BRP’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BRP.
BRP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.