Natera Inc is operative in the healthcare field in the United States. Its core business is to offer invasive and other means of diagnosing the genetic features of a fetus. Natera's array of diagnostic services include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, Anora Products of Conception (POC) test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing (PAT), to determine paternity by studying the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. The Company acquires its revenue by billing an insurance carrier, a clinic, or a patient for the test upon delivery of the test result.