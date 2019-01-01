QQQ
Range
57.19 - 65.01
Vol / Avg.
792.8K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.02 - 129.09
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
57.86
P/E
-
EPS
-1.63
Shares
94.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Natera Inc is operative in the healthcare field in the United States. Its core business is to offer invasive and other means of diagnosing the genetic features of a fetus. Natera's array of diagnostic services include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, Anora Products of Conception (POC) test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing (PAT), to determine paternity by studying the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. The Company acquires its revenue by billing an insurance carrier, a clinic, or a patient for the test upon delivery of the test result.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.310

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV168.550M

Analyst Ratings

Natera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natera (NTRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natera's (NTRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natera (NTRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting NTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.26% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Natera (NTRA)?

A

The stock price for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) is $65.1 last updated Today at 8:05:13 PM.

Q

Does Natera (NTRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natera.

Q

When is Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) reporting earnings?

A

Natera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Natera (NTRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natera.

Q

What sector and industry does Natera (NTRA) operate in?

A

Natera is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.