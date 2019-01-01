|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.310
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|168.550M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Natera’s space includes: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX).
The latest price target for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting NTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.26% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) is $65.1 last updated Today at 8:05:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Natera.
Natera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Natera.
Natera is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.