Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/674.2K
Div / Yield
1.88/5.43%
52 Wk
34.64 - 53
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
40.6
Open
-
P/E
7.48
EPS
1.97
Shares
102.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4401.920 0.4800
REV858.320M967.945M109.625M

Lazard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lazard (LAZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lazard's (LAZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lazard (LAZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting LAZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.37% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lazard (LAZ)?

A

The stock price for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) is $34.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lazard (LAZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) reporting earnings?

A

Lazard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Lazard (LAZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lazard.

Q

What sector and industry does Lazard (LAZ) operate in?

A

Lazard is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.