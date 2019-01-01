|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lazard’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF).
The latest price target for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting LAZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.37% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) is $34.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Lazard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lazard.
Lazard is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.