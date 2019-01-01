VerifyMe Inc is a technology solutions company based in the United States. It markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people, and financial transactions. In the areas of authentication and serialization of physical goods, the company offers clients the following products as anti-counterfeit systems: RainbowSecure, VeriPAS supply chain serialization, track and trace technology; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator; VerifyMe Beeper; VerifyMe Web. The company serves a diverse set of markets including pharmaceutical companies, high-end retailers, the gaming industry, and governments worldwide.