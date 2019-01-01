QQQ
Range
8.9 - 9.73
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/2.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.17 - 17.44
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.15
P/E
6.83
EPS
2.02
Shares
197M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. It enables users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.420 0.1100
REV573.630M583.416M9.786M

Hello Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hello Gr (MOMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hello Gr (NASDAQ: MOMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hello Gr's (MOMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hello Gr (MOMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hello Gr (NASDAQ: MOMO) was reported by Citigroup on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.60 expecting MOMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hello Gr (MOMO)?

A

The stock price for Hello Gr (NASDAQ: MOMO) is $9.515 last updated Today at 4:56:50 PM.

Q

Does Hello Gr (MOMO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 7, 2020.

Q

When is Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) reporting earnings?

A

Hello Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Hello Gr (MOMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hello Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Hello Gr (MOMO) operate in?

A

Hello Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.