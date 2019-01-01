QQQ
Range
2.13 - 2.27
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/21.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.01 - 8.95
Mkt Cap
26.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy, and pain. The company has a portfolio of next-generation serotonin agonists designed to target neurocircuit abnormalities that are responsible for difficult to treat disorders such as resistant epilepsy, treatment resistant depression, PTSD, and pain. The company's drugs have been designed to potentially retain the powerful therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds, while minimizing the side effects, thereby creating superior drugs to first-generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

Bright Minds Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ: DRUG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bright Minds Biosciences's (DRUG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bright Minds Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bright Minds Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG)?

A

The stock price for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ: DRUG) is $2.27 last updated Today at 5:52:24 PM.

Q

Does Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Minds Biosciences.

Q

When is Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) reporting earnings?

A

Bright Minds Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bright Minds Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) operate in?

A

Bright Minds Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.