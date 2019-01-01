Noah Holdings Ltd is a wealth management service provider. It focuses on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management, and lending and other financial services. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter wealth management and OTC asset management products and mutual fund products. Portfolio of the group mostly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. Most of the firm revenue is generated through one-time commissions and recurring service fees paid by third-party product providers.