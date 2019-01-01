QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Noah Holdings Ltd is a wealth management service provider. It focuses on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management, and lending and other financial services. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter wealth management and OTC asset management products and mutual fund products. Portfolio of the group mostly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. Most of the firm revenue is generated through one-time commissions and recurring service fees paid by third-party product providers.

Noah Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noah Holdings (NOAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noah Holdings's (NOAH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Noah Holdings (NOAH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) was reported by JP Morgan on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NOAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.45% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Noah Holdings (NOAH)?

A

The stock price for Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) is $29.86 last updated Today at 7:30:37 PM.

Q

Does Noah Holdings (NOAH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2013 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2013.

Q

When is Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) reporting earnings?

A

Noah Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Noah Holdings (NOAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noah Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Noah Holdings (NOAH) operate in?

A

Noah Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.