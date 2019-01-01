QQQ
Range
4.46 - 5.15
Vol / Avg.
5.3M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.84 - 11.65
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.55
P/E
-
Shares
262.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Planet Labs PBC is an Earth imaging company. It provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.380
REV31.700M

Analyst Ratings

Planet Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet Labs (PL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet Labs's (PL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Planet Labs (PL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) was reported by Needham on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting PL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.48% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet Labs (PL)?

A

The stock price for Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) is $5.1101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet Labs (PL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2014 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2014.

Q

When is Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) reporting earnings?

A

Planet Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Planet Labs (PL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet Labs (PL) operate in?

A

Planet Labs is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.