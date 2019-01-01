|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.380
|REV
|31.700M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Planet Labs’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) was reported by Needham on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting PL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.48% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) is $5.1101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2014 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2014.
Planet Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Planet Labs.
Planet Labs is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.