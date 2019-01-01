QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.660 0.2400
REV99.410M105.283M5.873M

Turning Point Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turning Point Brands (TPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turning Point Brands's (TPB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Turning Point Brands (TPB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) was reported by Barclays on October 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting TPB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Turning Point Brands (TPB)?

A

The stock price for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is $33.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turning Point Brands (TPB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Turning Point Brands (TPB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) reporting earnings?

A

Turning Point Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Turning Point Brands (TPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turning Point Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Turning Point Brands (TPB) operate in?

A

Turning Point Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.