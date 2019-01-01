|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.660
|0.2400
|REV
|99.410M
|105.283M
|5.873M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Turning Point Brands’s space includes: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Universal (NYSE:UVV), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII).
The latest price target for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) was reported by Barclays on October 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting TPB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is $33.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Turning Point Brands (TPB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Turning Point Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Turning Point Brands.
Turning Point Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.