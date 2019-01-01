QQQ
Range
0.9 - 0.93
Vol / Avg.
32.2K/327.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 5
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
SCWorx Corp is a provider of data content and services related to the repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. Its software enables a healthcare provider to simplify and organize its data, allows the data to be utilized across multiple internal software applications and provides the basis for sophisticated data analytics.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SCWorx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCWorx (WORX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SCWorx's (WORX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SCWorx (WORX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SCWorx

Q

Current Stock Price for SCWorx (WORX)?

A

The stock price for SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) is $0.9 last updated Today at 4:35:18 PM.

Q

Does SCWorx (WORX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCWorx.

Q

When is SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) reporting earnings?

A

SCWorx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is SCWorx (WORX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCWorx.

Q

What sector and industry does SCWorx (WORX) operate in?

A

SCWorx is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.