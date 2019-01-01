QQQ
PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7201.520 -0.2000
REV339.030M313.266M-25.764M

PJT Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PJT Partners (PJT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PJT Partners's (PJT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PJT Partners (PJT) stock?

A

The latest price target for PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting PJT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.35% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PJT Partners (PJT)?

A

The stock price for PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) is $63.395 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PJT Partners (PJT) pay a dividend?

A

The next PJT Partners (PJT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) reporting earnings?

A

PJT Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is PJT Partners (PJT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PJT Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does PJT Partners (PJT) operate in?

A

PJT Partners is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.