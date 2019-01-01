QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Fastly operates a content delivery network (CDN), which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focused on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use. Fastly is far fewer sites than traditional CDNs, but it houses servers in the most network-dense data centers. Instead of simply storing static content, it allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content that was traditionally not well served by CDNs. Fastly gears its service to the largest, most sophisticated enterprises rather than small companies and generated about two thirds of its revenue in the United States in 2020.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.100 0.0600
REV92.480M97.717M5.237M

Fastly Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fastly (FSLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fastly's (FSLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fastly (FSLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting FSLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.36% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fastly (FSLY)?

A

The stock price for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is $17.645 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fastly (FSLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fastly.

Q

When is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) reporting earnings?

A

Fastly’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fastly (FSLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fastly.

Q

What sector and industry does Fastly (FSLY) operate in?

A

Fastly is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.