Range
22 - 24.8
Vol / Avg.
3.9M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.82 - 55.87
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.25
P/E
479.14
EPS
0.05
Shares
309.5M
Outstanding
On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoe, apparel, and accessories products are designed primarily for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and rely instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers.

On Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy On Holding (ONON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of On Holding (NYSE: ONON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are On Holding's (ONON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for On Holding.

Q

What is the target price for On Holding (ONON) stock?

A

The latest price target for On Holding (NYSE: ONON) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting ONON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.05% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for On Holding (ONON)?

A

The stock price for On Holding (NYSE: ONON) is $24.645 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does On Holding (ONON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for On Holding.

Q

When is On Holding (NYSE:ONON) reporting earnings?

A

On Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is On Holding (ONON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for On Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does On Holding (ONON) operate in?

A

On Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.