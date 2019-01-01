QQQ
Range
2.89 - 3.13
Vol / Avg.
21.6M/13.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.87 - 17.65
Mkt Cap
608.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
199.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. Ocugen offers a diversified ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules and targets a broad range of high-need retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its product candidate includes OCU200 and OCU300 to treat diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Ocugen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocugen (OCGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ocugen's (OCGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ocugen (OCGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was reported by Roth Capital on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting OCGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.40% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocugen (OCGN)?

A

The stock price for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) is $3.055 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Ocugen (OCGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ocugen.

Q

When is Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reporting earnings?

A

Ocugen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Ocugen (OCGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocugen.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocugen (OCGN) operate in?

A

Ocugen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.