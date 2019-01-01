Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. Ocugen offers a diversified ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules and targets a broad range of high-need retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its product candidate includes OCU200 and OCU300 to treat diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).