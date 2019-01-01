electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology. The company's product gammaCore is Food and Drug Administration cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients and the prevention of migraine in adult patients. The gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache, Bronchoconstriction and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.