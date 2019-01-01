QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology. The company's product gammaCore is Food and Drug Administration cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients and the prevention of migraine in adult patients. The gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache, Bronchoconstriction and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

electroCore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy electroCore (ECOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are electroCore's (ECOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for electroCore (ECOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.75 expecting ECOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 422.81% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for electroCore (ECOR)?

A

The stock price for electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is $0.526 last updated Today at 8:23:00 PM.

Q

Does electroCore (ECOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for electroCore.

Q

When is electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) reporting earnings?

A

electroCore’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is electroCore (ECOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for electroCore.

Q

What sector and industry does electroCore (ECOR) operate in?

A

electroCore is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.