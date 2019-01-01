|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Agile Therapeutics’s space includes: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY), Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX), Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA).
The latest price target for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting AGRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 777.19% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) is $0.285 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Agile Therapeutics.
Agile Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Agile Therapeutics.
Agile Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.