Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women. Its product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options. The firm's initial product, Twirla, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin.