Range
3.98 - 4.2
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/3.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.71 - 30.79
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.05
P/E
6.73
EPS
-0.2
Shares
260M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:48PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, enables care delivery across the full healthcare continuum - from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV68.930M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Well Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Well (AMWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Well (NYSE: AMWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Well's (AMWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Well (AMWL) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Well (NYSE: AMWL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting AMWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.50% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Well (AMWL)?

A

The stock price for American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is $4.045 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Well (AMWL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Well.

Q

When is American Well (NYSE:AMWL) reporting earnings?

A

American Well’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is American Well (AMWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Well.

Q

What sector and industry does American Well (AMWL) operate in?

A

American Well is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.