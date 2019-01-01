QQQ
Range
54.73 - 59.89
Vol / Avg.
976.6K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
53.14 - 137
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
59.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.62
Shares
144.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
GitLab Inc is the DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.480-0.340 0.1400
REV59.240M66.800M7.560M

Analyst Ratings

GitLab Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GitLab (GTLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GitLab's (GTLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GitLab (GTLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) was reported by RBC Capital on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GTLB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GitLab (GTLB)?

A

The stock price for GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) is $54.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GitLab (GTLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GitLab.

Q

When is GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) reporting earnings?

A

GitLab’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is GitLab (GTLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GitLab.

Q

What sector and industry does GitLab (GTLB) operate in?

A

GitLab is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.