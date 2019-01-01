|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NexGel’s space includes: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA), Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI), Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) and InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR).
There is no analysis for NexGel
The stock price for NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGL) is $1.81 last updated Today at 8:38:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NexGel.
NexGel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NexGel.
NexGel is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.