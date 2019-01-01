QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.71 - 1.9
Vol / Avg.
20.7K/538.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 4.66
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:17AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
NexGel Inc is engaged in manufacturing high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NexGel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexGel (NXGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexGel's (NXGL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NexGel (NXGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexGel

Q

Current Stock Price for NexGel (NXGL)?

A

The stock price for NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGL) is $1.81 last updated Today at 8:38:11 PM.

Q

Does NexGel (NXGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexGel.

Q

When is NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) reporting earnings?

A

NexGel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is NexGel (NXGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexGel.

Q

What sector and industry does NexGel (NXGL) operate in?

A

NexGel is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.