|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.180
|1.330
|0.1500
|REV
|2.000B
|2.141B
|141.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tapestry’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting TPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.30% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) is $39.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Tapestry (TPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Tapestry’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tapestry.
Tapestry is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.