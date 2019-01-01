QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4M
Div / Yield
0.75/1.92%
52 Wk
35.37 - 49.67
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
16.95
Open
-
P/E
13.27
EPS
1.17
Shares
264M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:26AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2021 sales), Europe, Asia (33% of fiscal 2021 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (74% of fiscal 2021 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (21% of fiscal 2021 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 70% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2021. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (99%) of its revenue from women's footwear.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1801.330 0.1500
REV2.000B2.141B141.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tapestry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tapestry (TPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tapestry's (TPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tapestry (TPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting TPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.30% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tapestry (TPR)?

A

The stock price for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) is $39.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tapestry (TPR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tapestry (TPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reporting earnings?

A

Tapestry’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Tapestry (TPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tapestry.

Q

What sector and industry does Tapestry (TPR) operate in?

A

Tapestry is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.