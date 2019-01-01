Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2021 sales), Europe, Asia (33% of fiscal 2021 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (74% of fiscal 2021 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (21% of fiscal 2021 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 70% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2021. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (99%) of its revenue from women's footwear.