Range
60.61 - 62.55
Vol / Avg.
86.1K/660.1K
Div / Yield
0.72/1.16%
52 Wk
58.34 - 87.53
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
5.7
Open
61.5
P/E
6.54
EPS
2.99
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $3.6 billion in fiscal 2021. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 85% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 71,015 in fiscal 2021. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2503.510 1.2600
REV1.010B1.156B146.000M

Winnebago Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winnebago Industries (WGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Winnebago Industries's (WGO) competitors?

A

Other companies in Winnebago Industries’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Q

What is the target price for Winnebago Industries (WGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) was reported by CL King on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WGO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Winnebago Industries (WGO)?

A

The stock price for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) is $62.57 last updated Today at 4:49:47 PM.

Q

Does Winnebago Industries (WGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022.

Q

When is Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reporting earnings?

A

Winnebago Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winnebago Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Winnebago Industries (WGO) operate in?

A

Winnebago Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.