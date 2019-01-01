QQQ
Range
145.31 - 150.8
Vol / Avg.
614.5K/490K
Div / Yield
1.48/0.99%
52 Wk
137.66 - 175.12
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
146.78
P/E
-
EPS
4.65
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance risks. Revenue is primarily derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are property and casualty & specialty.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.2204.710 0.4900
REV1.240B1.394B154.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RenaissanceRe Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RenaissanceRe Holdings's (RNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting RNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.40% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)?

A

The stock price for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) is $150.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) pay a dividend?

A

The next RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) reporting earnings?

A

RenaissanceRe Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RenaissanceRe Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) operate in?

A

RenaissanceRe Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.