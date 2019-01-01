QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Auto Components
Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system backbone, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. Aptiv's largest customer is General Motors at roughly 13% of revenue, including sales to GM's Shanghai joint venture. North America and Europe represented approximately 38% and 33% of total 2019 revenue, respectively.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.560 0.0100
REV3.890B4.134B244.000M

Aptiv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aptiv (APTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aptiv's (APTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aptiv (APTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting APTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.10% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aptiv (APTV)?

A

The stock price for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) is $135.96 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aptiv (APTV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2020.

Q

When is Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) reporting earnings?

A

Aptiv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Aptiv (APTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aptiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Aptiv (APTV) operate in?

A

Aptiv is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.