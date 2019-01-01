Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system backbone, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. Aptiv's largest customer is General Motors at roughly 13% of revenue, including sales to GM's Shanghai joint venture. North America and Europe represented approximately 38% and 33% of total 2019 revenue, respectively.