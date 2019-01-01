|Q1 2022
2022-05-05
|EPS
|0.550
|0.560
|0.0100
|REV
|3.890B
|4.134B
|244.000M
You can purchase shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aptiv’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting APTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.10% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) is $135.96 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2020.
Aptiv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aptiv.
Aptiv is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.