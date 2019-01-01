|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Synchronoss Technologies’s space includes: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC), Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR).
The latest price target for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) was reported by Roth Capital on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SNCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) is $1.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Synchronoss Technologies.
Synchronoss Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Synchronoss Technologies.
Synchronoss Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.