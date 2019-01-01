QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud- and software-based activation solutions for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. These solutions are delivered through the Activation Services, Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Enterprise, and Integrated Life platforms, which are scalable and available on-demand. The firm's solutions include activation and processing, cloud-based sync, backup, storage, and content engagement capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction-based fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest is from countries across the world.

Synchronoss Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synchronoss Technologies's (SNCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) was reported by Roth Capital on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SNCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)?

A

The stock price for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) is $1.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synchronoss Technologies.

Q

When is Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reporting earnings?

A

Synchronoss Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synchronoss Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) operate in?

A

Synchronoss Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.