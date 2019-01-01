Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud- and software-based activation solutions for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. These solutions are delivered through the Activation Services, Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Enterprise, and Integrated Life platforms, which are scalable and available on-demand. The firm's solutions include activation and processing, cloud-based sync, backup, storage, and content engagement capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction-based fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest is from countries across the world.