|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.650
|0.810
|0.1600
|REV
|179.290M
|186.521M
|7.231M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Repligen’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 250.00 expecting RGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.13% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) is $189.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Repligen.
Repligen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Repligen.
Repligen is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.