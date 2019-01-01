QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.810 0.1600
REV179.290M186.521M7.231M

Repligen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Repligen (RGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Repligen's (RGEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Repligen (RGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 250.00 expecting RGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.13% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Repligen (RGEN)?

A

The stock price for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) is $189.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Repligen (RGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repligen.

Q

When is Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Repligen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Repligen (RGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Repligen.

Q

What sector and industry does Repligen (RGEN) operate in?

A

Repligen is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.