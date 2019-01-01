|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Yatsen Holding’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Revlon (NYSE:REV) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) was reported by Raymond James on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) is $1.3587 last updated Today at 6:32:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Yatsen Holding.
Yatsen Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yatsen Holding.
Yatsen Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.