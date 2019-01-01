QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Yatsen Holding Ltd is engaged in the retail business of beauty products, skincare items, and other cosmetic products.

Yatsen Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yatsen Holding (YSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yatsen Holding's (YSG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yatsen Holding (YSG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) was reported by Raymond James on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yatsen Holding (YSG)?

A

The stock price for Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) is $1.3587 last updated Today at 6:32:18 PM.

Q

Does Yatsen Holding (YSG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yatsen Holding.

Q

When is Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) reporting earnings?

A

Yatsen Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Yatsen Holding (YSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yatsen Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Yatsen Holding (YSG) operate in?

A

Yatsen Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.