QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
25.4K/11M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
61.65 - 100.07
Mkt Cap
109.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
26.86
EPS
-1.8
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:40PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JD.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JD.com (JD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JD.com's (JD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JD.com (JD) stock?

A

The latest price target for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was reported by Atlantic Equities on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting JD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.76% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JD.com (JD)?

A

The stock price for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is $70.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JD.com (JD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JD.com.

Q

When is JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reporting earnings?

A

JD.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is JD.com (JD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JD.com.

Q

What sector and industry does JD.com (JD) operate in?

A

JD.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.