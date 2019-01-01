|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JD.com’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was reported by Atlantic Equities on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting JD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.76% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is $70.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JD.com.
JD.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JD.com.
JD.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.