|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Compass Therapeutics’s space includes: Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB), Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC), IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM).
The latest price target for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CMPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 322.83% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) is $2.365 last updated Today at 2:57:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Compass Therapeutics.
Compass Therapeutics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Compass Therapeutics.
Compass Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.