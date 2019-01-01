QQQ
Range
2.23 - 2.4
Vol / Avg.
14.5K/203.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 11
Mkt Cap
231.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
98M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It is engaged in drug discovery by leveraging its proprietary antibody discovery engine to broadly drug the immune system and identify optimal combinations empirically. Through StitchMabs and common light chain platforms, these combinatorial insights can be rapidly translated into tailored bispecifics with monoclonal-like manufacturability. The company has drugged over 40 immune targets and generated a diverse pipeline of monoclonal and multispecific therapeutic candidates with potential to transform care for patients with cancer or autoimmune diseases.

Compass Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compass Therapeutics's (CMPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CMPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 322.83% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)?

A

The stock price for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) is $2.365 last updated Today at 2:57:01 PM.

Q

Does Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compass Therapeutics.

Q

When is Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) reporting earnings?

A

Compass Therapeutics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) operate in?

A

Compass Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.