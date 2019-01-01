Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It is engaged in drug discovery by leveraging its proprietary antibody discovery engine to broadly drug the immune system and identify optimal combinations empirically. Through StitchMabs and common light chain platforms, these combinatorial insights can be rapidly translated into tailored bispecifics with monoclonal-like manufacturability. The company has drugged over 40 immune targets and generated a diverse pipeline of monoclonal and multispecific therapeutic candidates with potential to transform care for patients with cancer or autoimmune diseases.