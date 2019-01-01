QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Technology
icad Inc provides cancer detection, radiation therapy and workflow solutions, primarily computer-aided detection and workflow solutions for breast, prostate and colorectal cancers. Its products include powerlook tomo detection, powerlook density assessment, and vera look. The firm has also developed a technology namely Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy system used in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer, and gynecological cancers.

icad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy icad (ICAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are icad's (ICAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for icad (ICAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) was reported by Guggenheim on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ICAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for icad (ICAD)?

A

The stock price for icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) is $4.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does icad (ICAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for icad.

Q

When is icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) reporting earnings?

A

icad’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is icad (ICAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for icad.

Q

What sector and industry does icad (ICAD) operate in?

A

icad is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.