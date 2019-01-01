icad Inc provides cancer detection, radiation therapy and workflow solutions, primarily computer-aided detection and workflow solutions for breast, prostate and colorectal cancers. Its products include powerlook tomo detection, powerlook density assessment, and vera look. The firm has also developed a technology namely Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy system used in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer, and gynecological cancers.