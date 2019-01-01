QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company based in the US. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel, non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its licensed portfolio of antibodies includes targeting programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), glucocorticoid-induced TNFR related protein (GITR) and carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX). It emphasizes on developing novel immuno-oncology and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies as well as oral targeted anti-cancer therapies consisting of an inhibitor of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, an inhibitor of the bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) protein, BRD4, and an inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Checkpoint Therapeutics's (CKPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CKPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1320.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)?

A

The stock price for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) is $1.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Q

When is Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) reporting earnings?

A

Checkpoint Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) operate in?

A

Checkpoint Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.