Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company based in the US. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel, non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its licensed portfolio of antibodies includes targeting programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), glucocorticoid-induced TNFR related protein (GITR) and carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX). It emphasizes on developing novel immuno-oncology and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies as well as oral targeted anti-cancer therapies consisting of an inhibitor of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, an inhibitor of the bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) protein, BRD4, and an inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP).