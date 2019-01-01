|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.050
|0.530
|-0.5200
|REV
|281.170M
|222.357M
|-58.813M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Futu Holdings’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FUTU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) is $39.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Futu Holdings.
Futu Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Futu Holdings.
Futu Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.