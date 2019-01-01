QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0500.530 -0.5200
REV281.170M222.357M-58.813M

Futu Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Futu Holdings (FUTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Futu Holdings's (FUTU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Futu Holdings (FUTU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FUTU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Futu Holdings (FUTU)?

A

The stock price for Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) is $39.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Futu Holdings (FUTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Futu Holdings.

Q

When is Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) reporting earnings?

A

Futu Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Futu Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Futu Holdings (FUTU) operate in?

A

Futu Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.