Range
0.74 - 0.77
Vol / Avg.
18.6K/322.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 3.79
Mkt Cap
49.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
66.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
vTv Therapeutics Inc operates in the United States healthcare sector. Its key business includes the development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. Its major drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered drug. Its other products include TTP399, type II diabetes drug candidate. TTP399 is also an orally administered drug that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. It also has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08
REV

vTv Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are vTv Therapeutics's (VTVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting VTVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 578.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)?

A

The stock price for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) is $0.737 last updated Today at 4:10:13 PM.

Q

Does vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for vTv Therapeutics.

Q

When is vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) reporting earnings?

A

vTv Therapeutics's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for vTv Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) operate in?

A

vTv Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.