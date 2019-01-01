Ipsidy Inc is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions. The company provides secure, biometric, identity verification and electronic transaction authentication services. The firm has developed an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations. Geographically, it has operational footprints in North America, South America, and Africa. The firm's products and services operate in two reportable segments: identity management and payment processing. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Identity Management segment.