Range
4.89 - 5.78
Vol / Avg.
35.2K/228.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.39 - 18.64
Mkt Cap
114.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Ipsidy Inc is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions. The company provides secure, biometric, identity verification and electronic transaction authentication services. The firm has developed an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations. Geographically, it has operational footprints in North America, South America, and Africa. The firm's products and services operate in two reportable segments: identity management and payment processing. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Identity Management segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Ipsidy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ipsidy (AUID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ipsidy (NASDAQ: AUID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ipsidy's (AUID) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ipsidy (AUID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ipsidy

Q

Current Stock Price for Ipsidy (AUID)?

A

The stock price for Ipsidy (NASDAQ: AUID) is $4.92 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ipsidy (AUID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ipsidy.

Q

When is Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) reporting earnings?

A

Ipsidy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Ipsidy (AUID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ipsidy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ipsidy (AUID) operate in?

A

Ipsidy is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.