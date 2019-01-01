QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a Brazilian-based company which acts as a provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies (SMEs), in Brazil. The company provides a range of solutions and tools such as cash-in and cash-out options and provides access to working capital and to help to manage their cash flow. It delivers end-to-end digital ecosystem to address day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds and managing and growing businesses to clients. The company also offers the Free PagSeguro Digital Account delivering Cash-In Solutions, Online and In-Person Payment Tools, Online Payment Tools; and Web Check Outs offer tokenization, handling of shipping information and others.

PagSeguro Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PagSeguro Digital's (PAGS) competitors?

A

Other companies in PagSeguro Digital’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) was reported by HSBC on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting PAGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.40% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)?

A

The stock price for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) is $15.71 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PagSeguro Digital.

Q

When is PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) reporting earnings?

A

PagSeguro Digital’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PagSeguro Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) operate in?

A

PagSeguro Digital is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.