PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a Brazilian-based company which acts as a provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies (SMEs), in Brazil. The company provides a range of solutions and tools such as cash-in and cash-out options and provides access to working capital and to help to manage their cash flow. It delivers end-to-end digital ecosystem to address day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds and managing and growing businesses to clients. The company also offers the Free PagSeguro Digital Account delivering Cash-In Solutions, Online and In-Person Payment Tools, Online Payment Tools; and Web Check Outs offer tokenization, handling of shipping information and others.